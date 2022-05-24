‘Brought tears to my eyes’: Arvind Kejriwal says nation proud of Bhagwant Mann for acting against corruption

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal showered praise on his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann following his decision to remove his Health minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet over charges of corruption against him. In a video message on Twitter, Kejriwal said that the entire nation was proud of him for adopting zero-tolerance to corruption.

“Nobody knew about this (the corruption)…neither the media nor the Opposition. Mann could have easily made some arrangement with the minister and demanded a share for himself. This is how it has been until now. He could have brushed it under the carpet. But he did not do any of that. Instead, he himself took action against his minister. Bhagwant, we are proud of you. The whole of Punjab is proud of you. The nation is proud of you,” Kejriwal said in a video address shared on Twitter.

Praising Mann’s action, the Delhi CM then drew a parallel with his own decision to sack the Delhi Food minister after allegations of corruption surfaced against him in 2016. “AAP is a staunchly honest party. We will not shy away from acting against our own people if they are proven to be involved in corruption,” he said.

Kejriwal further targetted the Opposition parties for failing to act against corruption. He said that all governments so far have “had a setting” among themselves where they did not act against each other, let alone their own.

“It is for the first time that a party is taking action against its own people. This is the first government in the world that takes strict action as soon as it comes to know of an act of corruption, even if it is committed by their own,” he added.

Justifying his decision to sack the minister from his Cabinet earlier in the day, Mann said that it was based on his knowledge of the minister allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.

“I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet,” Mann said, adding that Singla had confessed to wrongdoings.