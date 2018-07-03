Brotherhood first! In Allahabad, Muslims demolish parts of several Masjids for Kumbh Mela

The Muslim community members have demolished the parts of mosques built on government land, which is required to be used for road widening.

In a show of brotherhood, a number of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad have demolished parts of mosques in the old city area ahead of Kumbh Mela. The Muslim community members have demolished the parts of mosques built on government land, which is required to be used for road widening. Muslim community members said they are supporting government efforts at widening roads for the Kumbh mela. “We have done this by our own will. These sections were built on the government land and have been demolished. Government is widening roads ahead of Kumbh mela and we support it,” news agency ANI quoted local Muslims as saying.

The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held in the city early next year. The first ‘shahi snan’ of Kumbh mela 2019 will be reserved for the akharas and would be held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 15. The the second will take place on Mauni Amavasya, February 4. The third ‘snan’ is scheduled to take place on February 10 (Basant Panchami.)

Earlier, the Allahabad Development Authority (ADA) had meetings with locals and were successful in convincing them. Following which, care-takers of the religious place themselves demolished the extended portions, ABP News reports.

The district authority is widening several roads in view of wake of event that will see participation lakhs of people from across the country and beyond.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to celebrate Kumbh 2019 at a grand level. In December, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik had unveiled a new multi-coloured logo for the Kumbh Mela. The logo comprised temples, seers, a kalash (pitcher) and a ‘Swastika’. Naik had also unveiled the Kumbh’s tagline “Chalo Kumbh Chalo-Chalo, Kumbh Chalo”, Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s slogan “UP Nahin Dekha to India Nahin Dekha” and a one-stop travel solution portal. The Kumbh Mela,s believed to be the largest religious gathering on earth, is held every 12 years.