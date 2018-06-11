Brother shot at, Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan says – ‘I will not bend’

“Allah rahem kare. M not going to bend,” Khan, who was jailed last September and was released on bail in April this year, said on Twitter. (IE)

A day after his brother was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants, Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case involving the death of 63 children, today said he was not going to bend. His brother, Kashif Jameel, was operated on successfully and the bullets removed, Khan said. “Allah rahem kare. M not going to bend,” Khan, who was jailed last September and was released on bail in April this year, said on Twitter. “Firstly, I would like to thank all of you, as the bullets have been removed from my brother Kashif’s body, and the operation has been successful. He is currently in ICU. Three bullets were shot at him in order to kill him. Who has fired, we do not know. But it was 500 metres from Gorakhnath Temple, where the UP Chief Minister was staying,” he said.

He added that two boys came on a scooty, fired at his brother and fled. “This is the state of law and order,” Khan said, blaming the police for the delay in treatment. Jameel, 34, was shot at allegedly by unidentified bike-borne assailants around 11 pm yesterday at the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital.

He was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said. Jameel sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin, Kotwali police station inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said. In September 2017, UP Police arrested Khan.

Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and was removed following the deaths of 30 children on August 10 and August 11. In April this year, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail. He is one of the nine accused in the case, involving the death of 63 children, including infants, in August 2017 within four days due to disruption in the supply of oxygen.