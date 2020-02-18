British MP Debbie Abrahams a ‘Pakistan proxy’, her deportation was necessary: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Abrahams has been very critical of the Indian government and its recent move to abrogate Article 370.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday backed the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams. He said that her deportation was necessary as she was not just an MP but also a proxy of Pakistan. “The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pakistan proxy known for her clasp with Pakistan government and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” he said in a tweet.

She also chairs an All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir in the UK. On Monday, the Labour Party leader was denied entry at Delhi airport for not having a valid visa. She was deported to Dubai from where she had flown to India. However, the British MP later claimed that she had a valid visa and was not aware if it was revoked.

The Indian authorities, however, said that her visa was revoked days ago and she was informed about the move. Earlier today, the Indian High Commission in the UK said that it had confirmed from the immigration authorities that Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. “Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return,” it said.

According to reports, Abrahams’ e-visa was issued last year in October and was valid until October 2020. Reports suggest that New Delhi revoked her visa after she indulged in “anti-India rhetoric” following the abrogation of Article 370. After being denied entry into India, the British MP asked why the Indian government revoked her visa after it was granted.

“Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?” she asked.