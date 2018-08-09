British Airways shocker! Indian family offloaded from flight over ‘crying 3-year-old’, complains of racial discrimination

This incident happened with the family of AP Pathak, a 1984-batch officer of Indian Engineering Services, when they boarded a London-Berlin British Airways flight on July 23.

In a shocking incident reported onboard one of the most well-known airlines globally, a British Airways crew offloaded an Indian family, just because their 3-year-old son was crying. According to an ANI report, this incident happened with the family of AP Pathak, a 1984-batch officer of Indian Engineering Services currently posted in the road transport ministry and his family when they boarded a London-Berlin British Airways flight on July 23.

“We were travelling to Berlin from London in British Airways, Our son started crying and a flight attendant came and threatened to offload us if our kid doesn’t keep quiet and after a while, he called security and we were offloaded”, Pathak was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per a TOI report, the alleged intimidating behaviour of the cabin crew while the plane was taking off scared the child further and he started crying inconsolably. Pathak told ANI that he has written a letter to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and EAM Sushma Swaraj over the charges of alleged racial discrimination. “I have given a letter to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and EAM Sushma Swaraj and complained to British Airways but they have not replied yet, it was an act of racial discrimination, I request an apology and compensation for harassment of an Indian”, Pathak was quoted by ANI.

What happened to Pathak family on BA flight 8495 on July 23?

According to TOI, the joint secretary-level officer in his letter to Prabhu said after the security announcement for seat belt, his wife fastened the seat belt to their 3-year-old baby who was seated on a separate seat. But, the baby soon started crying as he was feeling uncomfortable. When his wife comforted the child by taking him in her arms, the male crew member approached them and started shouting and scolding the child. The three-year-old then got petrified and started crying inconsolably. Pathak said that another Indian family sitting behind gave the child biscuits to console him. However, the child kept on crying.

The flight then started taxiing to the runway. The same crew member then shouted, “You bloody keep quiet otherwise you will be thrown out of the window”. The plane then returned to the terminal and the crew member called in security personnel to the aircraft who took away their boarding cards and the family was offloaded. The ones who offered the child biscuits were also offloaded. The family then made its own arrangement to travel from London City Airport to London.

The British Airways has, meanwhile, given a statement that an investigation has been started in this matter. “We take claims like this extremely seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have started a full investigation and are in direct contact with the customer”, read the British Airways statement.