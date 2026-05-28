Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the renaming of several Metro stations and prominent public landmarks across the national capital on Wednesday, aiming to give them a stronger cultural and historical identity.

The decisions, cleared by the State Names Authority (SNA) chaired by the Chief Minister, include changes to key Metro stations in Rohini and Dwarka, as well as the naming of a major upcoming sports complex and a hospital.

Metro Stations Renamed

As part of the exercise, Rohini West Metro Station will now be known as Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station. Dwarka Metro Station has been renamed Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station, while Rohini East Metro Station will simply be called Rohini Metro Station.

Sharing the updates on X, CM Gupta said the government has decided to give a “new identity” to Metro stations, squares, and important institutions in Delhi.

हमने दिल्ली में मेट्रो स्टेशनों, चौक और संस्थानों को नई पहचान देने का निर्णय लिया है। 🏥 पहले: ज्वालापुरी अस्पताल

➡️ अब: बाबा रामदेवजी महाराज अस्पताल 📍 पहले: ब्रिटानिया चौक

➡️ अब: अश्विनी चोपड़ा (मिन्ना) चौक 🚇 पहले: रोहिणी वेस्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन

➡️ अब: डॉ. बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर… pic.twitter.com/g5bey9c4Gs — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 27, 2026

Sports Complex and Hospital get new names

In a separate announcement, the under-construction sports complex in Begampur, Rohini Sector-33, has been named Atal Khel Parisar in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The government also plans to install a statue of the Bharat Ratna awardee at the site.

Additionally, the under-construction Jwalapuri Hospital has been renamed Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital.

Another notable change is the renaming of Britania Chowk in Shakurpur to Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk.

Official Approval and Broader Vision

The proposals were formally approved during an SNA meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Urban Development Secretary, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director, and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Director, attended the meeting.

Gupta emphasised that these renamings reflect Delhi’s “diverse cultural identity, national heritage, and social consciousness.” She added that the government is committed not only to infrastructure development but also to strengthening the city’s historical and cultural roots.

Honouring personalities who have made significant contributions to society remains a key priority, the Chief Minister said. Such steps, she noted, help reinforce collective public memory and connect future generations with the nation’s history, heritage, and inspirational figures.

The move is part of a larger effort by the Delhi government to rebrand public spaces with names that carry deeper cultural and historical resonance.