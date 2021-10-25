‘Bringing my dead mother into this…’: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede hits back at Nawab Malik over ‘forgery’ charge

Nawab Malik tweeted on Monday morning a document related to Wankhede's birth and claimed, "the forgery began from here".

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau officer leading the investigation into the cruise drugs seizure case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has hit back at Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik over the latter’s claim of forgery.

Malik, who has been criticising the anti-drug agency for Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case and inquiring Bollywood star kids Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday, tweeted on Monday morning a document related to Wankhede’s birth and claimed, “the forgery began from here”.

Slamming Nawab for the comment, Wankhede said: “I have come to know about a recent tweet by Nawab Malik regarding caste certificate. This is a shoddy attempt to bring in things that are unrelated to (the drugs case). My mother was Muslim… (why) does he want to bring my dead mother into this?”

“To verify my caste and background anyone can visit my native place and verify my descent from my great-grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don’t want to comment too much on this out of court,” he added.

Malik’s stinging attack on Wankhede came a day after an ‘independent witness’ claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the case.

Prabhakar Sail, the ‘independent witness’, told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office after the October 3 raid about a demand of Rs 25 crore and “to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede”, the zonal director of NCB.

He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as “completely false and malicious”.

Meanwhile, Wankhede on Sunday wrote to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned” against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue.

Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed in his letter that the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.