  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bring UCC, population control bills to check minority appeasement, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tells govt

By: |
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 2:16 PM

Nishikant Dubey is a BJP MP from Godda Lok Sabha seat.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded that the government urgently bring bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey said that it is necessary to bring the two bills to save the country and its demography.

“The government should bring Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill,” the Godda MP said.

Related News

The two bills, he said, are required to check minority appeasement.

He also said that people belonging to Scheduled Tribes who convert should not get the benefits of reservation.

Dubey had raised the matter earlier as well. He had said that ST members should not be given the benefits of reservation after conversion just like Scheduled Castes (SC).

“If ST also converts like SC, then they should not get reservation. There is a trend of minority appeasement, because of this one demographic change, and the other vote bank politics is active,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bring UCC population control bills to check minority appeasement BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tells govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sasikala-led AMMK set to merge with AIADMK? BJP in key role as talks get underway
2After Parliament boycott, Opposition to meet President today over farm bills
3Ex-top cop Gupteshwar Pandey is ‘Robinhood of Bihar’ in new music video by former Bigg Boss contestant – WATCH VIDEO