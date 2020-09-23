Bring UCC, population control bills to check minority appeasement, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tells govt

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded that the government urgently bring bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey said that it is necessary to bring the two bills to save the country and its demography.

“The government should bring Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill,” the Godda MP said.

The two bills, he said, are required to check minority appeasement.

He also said that people belonging to Scheduled Tribes who convert should not get the benefits of reservation.

Dubey had raised the matter earlier as well. He had said that ST members should not be given the benefits of reservation after conversion just like Scheduled Castes (SC).

“If ST also converts like SC, then they should not get reservation. There is a trend of minority appeasement, because of this one demographic change, and the other vote bank politics is active,” he had said.