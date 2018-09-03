Bring petrol, diesel under GST immediately, says P Chidambaram

“Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel. If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly,” Chidambaram said on Twitter. (PTI)

As petrol and diesel prices hit new highs on Monday, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the Centre and states must act together to bring petrol and diesel under GST immediately. “Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel. If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

“Congress demands that petrol and diesel be brought under GST immediately. “The Centre blaming the states is a spurious argument. BJP forgets its boast that BJP is ruling 19 States. Centre and states must act together and bring petrol and diesel under GST,” he added.

Prices of petrol and diesel, already at unprecedented levels in the country, rose for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, even as analysts said the dual impact of rising oil prices and the depreciating rupee increases regulatory risks for state-run oil and gas firms.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 79.15 per litre, up from Rs 78.84 on Sunday. In Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai, the fuel was priced at Rs 82.06, Rs 82.24 and Rs 86.56 per litre, respectively, all a new record, against Rs 81.76, Rs 81.92, Rs 86.25 on Sunday.