Bring back Indian workers stuck in Middle East: Rahul Gandhi tells Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to organise flights to bring back Indian workers stuck in the Middle East and desperate to return.
He said the workers are in deep distress there due to shutting of businesses in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Covid19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home,” the former Congress president said in a tweet.
“The Government must organise flights to bring home our brothers and sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place,” he added.
