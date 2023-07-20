WFI row: Brij Bhushan Singh granted regular bail by Delhi court in sexual assault case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual assault filed against him by women wrestlers.

The Rouse Avenue court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal also granted bail to co-accused Vinod Tomar.

Singh has been granted bail on the condition that he will not leave the country without prior permission from the court. He has also been directed not to directly or indirectly threaten or induce the witnesses or complainants in the case.

The verdict on Thursday comes two days after he was granted interim bail till the pendency of the verdict in his regular bail pleas. The court had taken cognisance of the case on July 7 and summoned Singh to appear before the court along with the co-accused Tomar.

In its charge-sheet filed last month, the Delhi Police charged Singh and Tomar under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation).

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers over incidents of alleged sexual harassment that allegedly took place between 2016 and 2019.