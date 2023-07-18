Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP lawmaker and former wrestling federation chief, was granted interim bail in the molestation case on Tuesday. Singh, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today, was granted two-day interim bail by the Delhi Court. The BJP lawmaker has been granted bail on Rs 25,000 bond. According to Bar & Bench, advocate Rajeev Mohan appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh whereas Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police. The court said that it would consider the matter for regular bail on Thursday.

The Delhi Court had taken the cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police on July 7 and issued summons to ex-WFI boss and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. During the brief hearing on Tuesday, Brij Bhushan claimed that he was being subjected to media trail. He was reportedly miffed over chargesheet details being leaked to media. He said that news sites and newspapers were reporting the chargesheet in ‘verbatim’.