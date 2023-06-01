Brij Bhushan booked, but why no FIR against Stalin aide Vairamuthu, asks Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai has slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for supporting the wrestlers’ protest, stating that the case is taking its course as per law, while not even an FIR has been registered against Vairamuthu, the poet-lyricist close to Stalin, accused of sexual harassment.

After wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, were booked for rioting and obstructing public servants on duty along with other protesters on Sunday, MK Stalin posted a tweet condemning the police action.

“Police detaining them after dragging them is condemnable. This shows the Sengol has bent the very first day. Is it fair that such atrocity should also happen on a day of (new Parliament building) inauguration that sidestepped the President and amid opposition boycott,” he wrote.

The wrestlers were trying to march to the new Parliament building that was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Reacting to the tweet, Annamalai said, “The person close to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, his right-hand man, Vairamuthu has 19 complaints of sexual harassment against him. I am asking MK Stalin, have you booked any FIR against Vairamuthu.”

Earlier, in a tweet addressed to Stalin, playback singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada urged the Chief Minister to take action against Vairamuthu. She mentioned that she has been banned in the Tamil film industry and is fighting a case in court. She also stated that the rules should be the same for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan.

Her tweet read, “The rules cannot be different for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan. Our Champion wrestlers and the Country’s pride including a Minor have named Brij Bhushan 17+ women have named Vairamuthu who has used the proximity to your party and You, to silence me, others and ruin the careers of women who are talented and had dreams. His talent is not greater than all of us. This is happening right under your nose (sic).”

She further added, “Please do the needful so that across Tamil Nadu workplaces can be safer. I speak as someone who has been ostracised by my own industry because people are too scared to speak against the Poet because of his political connections (sic).”