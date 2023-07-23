Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, calls Manipur act ‘shameful’, Congress says ‘this was all left to see’

BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who recently got bail from a Delhi court in a sexual harassment case of female wrestlers, called the Manipur incident, where two women were paraded naked, a “shameful act”, prompting a response from the Congress.

“The Manipur incident is very sad. This is a very sad incident which has happened in Independent India. Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter and also made remarks on the matter. I condemn this incident,” the six-time BJP told reporters.

Tweeting the video of Singh’s remarks, Congress general secretary, communication, Jairam Ramesh said, “This was all left to see!”

बस अब यही देखना बाक़ी था! https://t.co/qs7USBgHVO — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 22, 2023

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted regular bail to Brij Bhushan and co-accused Vinod Tomar, the former assistant secretary of WFI, in connection with the wrestlers’ sexual harassment case. The case will be next heard on July 28.

On July 7, the court had summoned Singh after taking cognizance of a 1,500-page chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against him for alleged sexual harassment, assault and stalking, reported The Indian Express.

At least six women wrestlers had filed separate complaints alleging sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Singh in April, which have been categorically denied by him.

The Delhi Police chargesheet against Singh was filed under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), whereas Tomar was charged with offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506.

Meanwhile, earlier, speaking at an award function in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, he said, “Things are getting clear now and are there for all to see,” adding, he cannot be any more explicit.

“I had said in the beginning that whatever is going against me pertains to the struggle against my policy. At that time, my statements were not considered correct,” the BJP leader added.

“For seven months, the world was making comments against me, but I did not look behind and did not stop my work,” Singh told.

Singh has also been recently in the news for allegedly breaking a woman reporter’s mic, who was questioning him on the sexual harassment case.

When the reporter of a national TV channel asked if he would resign, following the charges against him, the visibly irked BJP leader, snapped saying “Why should I resign?” As she kept on chasing him to get an answer, the outgoing WFI chief slammed the door of the car, breaking the reporter’s mic.

Later, sharing the video, Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV wrote, “A BJP MP accused of molesting wrestlers is threatening a female journalist on camera, breaking her mic. Can the Minister of Women and Child Development @smritiirani tell whose words are these? Whose sanskar is it?”