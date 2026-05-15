As India takes the helm of the expanded BRICS 2026 presidency, New Delhi is seeking to position itself as a key “bridge-builder” in shaping a new global order. India is leading the grouping under the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from BRICS countries and said that the group has become an “important platform” for stronger cooperation among developing and emerging economies.

BRICS 2026: What PM Modi said?

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South.”

“Under India’s Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order”, he added.

Glad to interact with Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries. BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South. Under India’s Chairmanship this year, we… pic.twitter.com/RrK1pia1Du — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2026

BRICS 2026: PM Modi, Lavrov discuss Ukraine and West Asia conflicts

PM Modi on Thursday also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and reiterated India’s consistent support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts during discussions on Ukraine and West Asia. “Pleased to receive Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Thanked him for an update on the progress on various facets of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Glad to interact with Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries. BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South. Under India’s Chairmanship this year, we… pic.twitter.com/RrK1pia1Du — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2026

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Lavrov updated PM Modi on developments in bilateral cooperation since the two leaders met during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December 2025.

What is India’s stand on Ukraine and West Asia conflicts?

The discussions also covered key geopolitical issues, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine and tensions in West Asia. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s longstanding position in favour of dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution.

“We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts,” PM Modi said on X.

‘Risks to maritime traffic’: Jaishankar raises energy concerns

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar raised serious concerns over the escalating West Asia crisis and its potential impact on global energy supplies and maritime stability in the Strait of Hormuz, while urging BRICS nations to devise “practical ways” to deal with the “unprecedented” geopolitical and economic uncertainty, including the growing use of “unilateral coercive” sanctions.

“The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation,” PTI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Addressing the session of BRICS conclave, Jaishankar stressed that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain the foundation of international relations. Without naming any country directly, he said that “dialogue and diplomacy” remain the only sustainable means to resolve conflicts.

Jaishankar also said India is prepared to contribute constructively to efforts aimed at de-escalation and restoring regional stability. Emphasising the broader humanitarian dimension of ongoing conflicts, he noted that “peace cannot be piecemeal” and underlined the need to uphold international law, protect civilians, and refrain from targeting public infrastructure.

‘Explicitly condemn violations’: Iran Urges BRICS countries to condemn US, Israel

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a meeting of diplomats on Thursday asked BRICS nations to condemn what he described as violations of international law by the United States and Israel. Araqchi also accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , a close US ally, of being directly involved in military operations against Iran. The comments were significant as Iranian and Emirati officials were attending the same meeting after the conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran began on February 28, according to a Reuters report.

He said Iran was a “victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering”.

Addressing the BRICS+ group – which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE – Araqchi urged member countries to resist “Western hegemony and the sense of impunity that the ⁠U.S. believes it is entitled to”.

“Iran therefore calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Later during the meeting, Araqchi reportedly told delegates that the UAE was “directly involved in the aggression against my country”, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

ALSO READ Jaishankar pushes for diplomacy, secure maritime routes amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

The high-level meeting began at Bharat Mandapam under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Foreign ministers and senior representatives from the expanded 10-member BRICS alliance attended the gathering. India officially took over the BRICS Chairmanship from Brazil on January 1 this year. This is the fourth time India is leading the group after hosting BRICS summits in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

The two-day summit, being held on May 14 and 15, is expected to shape the agenda for the upcoming BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. It is the first major ministerial-level meeting under India’s current BRICS presidency.

As the summit continues, discussions are likely to focus on economic cooperation, international trade and regional security. The talks are also aimed at strengthening cooperation among emerging economies and addressing major global development challenges.