Breather for Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan High Court disposes of BJP plea against BSP-Congress merger

Rajasthan: Six BSP MLAs had defected to the Congress in 2019.

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition with certain conditions filed by a BJP leader seeking to freeze the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress in the state, news agency ANI reported. Madan Dilawar, an MLA from Ramganjmandi constituency, had moved a plea in the High Court seeking to stay the merger of BSP MLAs with Congress.

The BSP had won six seats in the Assembly elections held in 2018. All the six MLAs joined the ruling Congress a year later. The six MLAs are — Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha.

The High Court’s decision will have implications for the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in the state. Gehlot is struggling to hold on to its majority in face of the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs.

Gehlot has claimed that he has the support of 102 MLAs, one more than the majority mark in the 200-member House. While Gehlot and MLAs loyal to him are staying at a Jaisalmer hotel, Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs are camping a resort in Gurugram.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has convened a session of Legislative Assembly from August 14. CM Gehlot is likely to seek trust vote to end the political drama in the state that began after Pilot’s revolt last month. Pilot was later sacked as deputy CM and also Congress’ Rajasthan unit president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.