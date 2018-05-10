Breaking the norm! Transgender-couple in Kerala gets legally married – Big win for LGBT community in India

Ishan who was living as a man trapped inside a woman’s body got hitched with and Surya Thiruvananthapuram who identifies herself as a woman trapped inside a man’s body. (Source: Sheethal Shyam/Facebook)

What can only be described as a triumphant victory for the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community in India, the first legal trans-couple in Kerala got married on Thursday, May 10. Ishan got married to Surya in Thiruvananthapuram. Ishan who was living as a man trapped inside a woman’s body got hitched with and Surya Thiruvananthapuram who identifies herself as a woman trapped inside a man’s body. The duo successfully underwent sex-change operations earlier. The wedding ceremony was attended by the family and friends from the community.

Even though the coming together of the couple is due to love that blossomed from their friendship, however, the event will be etched in history books as the bravest move from India’s LGBT community. They have come forward and broke the norm. Their wedding is definitely a victory against the stigma and humiliation that the community has been facing across India.

Under the Special Marriage Act, Ishan and Surya got married in Thiruvananthapuram’s at Mannam Memorial Hall.

The couple is a part of the Transgender Justice Board. Other than the friends and family, the ceremony was attended by several LGBTQI+ rights activist. Even actor Sheethal Shyam, TN Seema, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi showed up to support the couple. Among other attendees were Kadakampally Surendran, Kerala minister for co-operation, tourism and Devaswom, Mayor V K Prasanth was also present.

Surya opted for the sex-change operation back in 2014, while Ishan went for the procedure back three years back. Under Kerala State Literacy Mission, Surya is preparing for her class 10 examinations meanwhile Ishan is a Class 12 student.

Back in 2017, another trans couple made news from Kerala. The couple – Sukanyeah Krishna and Aarav Appukuttan – got married.