Shashi Tharoor acquitted by Delhi court in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in New Delhi in January 2014. (PTI)

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor was today acquitted by a Delhi court in the case of death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar at a five-star hotel in the national capital seven years ago. The court verdict, which came after several adjournments, came on the question of whether criminal charges should be framed against Shashi Tharoor in the case.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a Delhi hotel room on January 17, 2014. According to Delhi Police, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was the main accused in the case. He was out on bail and was named in the charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police under IPC Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

On July 27, the court had adjourned the matter for today after Delhi Police appealed to file additional documents related to the case. After allowing the prosecution’s plea to submit additional documents in the case, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel had said that she won’t entertain any further applications in the case.

Delhi Police had urged the court to press the charges against Tharoor. Earlier, the order was reserved on April 12 and July 2.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR in the case in 2015 and Tharoor was charged with abetment to suicide and marital cruelty under Sections 306 and 498A three years later, in 2018.

In March this year, Shashi Tharoor had submitted before the court that the family and friends of his wife have maintained that she couldn’t have died by suicide. Tharoor’s counsel claimed that there cannot be abetment when she didn’t die of suicide and had sought discharge in the case.