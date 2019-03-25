BREAKING: Rajiv Saxena turns approver in AgustaWestland case

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 4:57 PM

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that it had no objection if Saxena was allowed to turn approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

AgustaWestland case, AgustaWestland hearing, AgustaWestland news, Rajiv Saxena, Rajiv Saxena news, Rajiv Saxena approverSaxena had sought to become an approver in his statement recorded during in-chamber proceedings. (PTI)

The CBI special court on Monday allowed the plea of Rajiv Saxena seeking to turn approver in the AgustaWestland case, reported news agency ANI. Saxena had sought to become an approver in his statement recorded during in-chamber proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that it had no objection if Saxena is allowed to turn approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case. The agency had said that if Saxena turned approver it would be very useful for the ED.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal scam. The agency has also named alleged middleman Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena’s wife Shivani in the case.

Saxena is currently on bail granted on medical grounds.

More details awaited.

