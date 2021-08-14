August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the pain caused by the country's partition cannot be forgotten. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the pain caused by the country’s partition cannot be forgotten and the day marks the struggle and sacrifices of the people of India.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said that the day may keep reminding the need to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony.

“May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” said PM Modi.

May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

India was divided into two nations by the British colonial rule in 1947. The partition resulted in creation of Pakistan as a Muslim country. During the partition, millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out. While Pakistan celebrates its independence day on August 14, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on tomorrow, i.e. August 15.

Reacting to the announcement by PM Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the scars of partition will never heal. “Generations were torn apart, for many the scars will never heal. Today on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we resolve to ensure – Never Again shall we be divided! Never Again shall we come apart! Onwards, together to build a New India!” said Irani.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the day will remind that hatred and violence is never a solution. “In the memory of struggle and sacrifice of millions of countrymen during partition, August 14 has been declared ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. The day will remind us that hatred and violence is never a solution. It will inspire us to work towards social harmony and sensitivity,” he said.