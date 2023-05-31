Latest News On May 31st: From new updates on wrestlers’ protest to buzz around India’s GDP numbers that will be released today, here’s look at the top news around the globe:

Jobs cuts at Goldman Sachs

Amid sluggish economy and market sentiments, Goldman Sachs Group will announce new round of job cuts. According to a Reuters report, as many as 250 jobs will be slashed and majority of them will be at senior level. (READ MORE)

Earthquake hits New Zealand

Latest Reuters report says that a 5.7 magnitude tremor jolted parts of New Zealand today. European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre says that it was a shallow tremor at 10 km depth.