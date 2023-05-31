scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Breaking News LIVE: Fresh round of layoffs at Goldman Sachs

Top Trending News Right Now: 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s Auckland Islands

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Breaking News on May 31, Latest India news, top world updates, business news today, sports updates, trending news today
Latest news from world of economics, politics, sports and more.

Latest News On May 31st: From new updates on wrestlers’ protest to buzz around India’s GDP numbers that will be released today, here’s look at the top news around the globe:

Jobs cuts at Goldman Sachs

Amid sluggish economy and market sentiments, Goldman Sachs Group will announce new round of job cuts. According to a Reuters report, as many as 250 jobs will be slashed and majority of them will be at senior level. (READ MORE)

Also Read

Earthquake hits New Zealand

Latest Reuters report says that a 5.7 magnitude tremor jolted parts of New Zealand today. European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre says that it was a shallow tremor at 10 km depth.

More Stories on
Markets
world economy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 08:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market