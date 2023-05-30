Breaking News Live: China sends first civilian into space | 8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Jammu

Latest News Today, May 30: Here is a sneak peak at national-international affairs as well as happenings in the field of business, finance, economy and sports that will keep you abreast of relevant news. The day is loaded with newsmakers with news on: China sends first civilian into space, 8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Jammu | Vande Bharat launch in states. Stay tuned with FE.Com that will keep you one notch ahead of others with the influx of breaking and tending news.

China’s Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship launched

China on Tuesday successfully launched the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, sending three astronauts, including the first civilian to its space station combination for a five-month mission. The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 9:31 AM (Beijing Time), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).About 10 minutes after the launch, Shenzhou-16 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The crew members are in good shape and the launch is a complete success, the CMSA declared, it said. The astronauts are expected to dock with the station’s Tianhe core module about 400km above the ground – after a journey of less than seven hours. PTI

8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Jammu

Eight persons were killed and 20 injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said Tuesday. The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said. The bus was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.

“Eight people have died and 20 others are injured. Rescue operation is on,” Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli told PTI. Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. On May 21, a 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 people were injured when a Rajasthan-bound bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. PTI

Railways plans to launch semi-high speed trains to every state

Good news for rail lovers! Indian Railways has planned to introduce the nation's 1st indigenous built semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express across all the states. The launch of this new train is a major transformation in terms of speed and better convenience.