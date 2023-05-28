Breaking News Live: Tremors felt in Delhi | New Parliament building inaugurated | Equity markets | IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT

Latest News Today, May 28: Here is a sneak peak at national-international affairs as well as happenings in the field of business, finance, economy and sports that will keep you abreast of relevant news. The day is loaded with newsmakers with news on: Mild earthquake in parts of India, PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building, Data to drive equity markets, and IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT. Stay tuned with FE.Com that will keep you one notch ahead of others with the influx of breaking and tending news.

Mild earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Sunday. According to initial reports, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir too. Read More

PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math, the Prime Minister performed “Ganapati Homam” to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu. Read More

Data to drive equity markets

Stock markets would be largely driven by macroeconomic data, auto sales numbers, FII inflows and global trends this week, analysts said.

The US debt ceiling negotiations and institutional flows will also be watched by investors. PMI data for the manufacturing sector is scheduled to come on Thursday. Read More

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT

Get ready for the highly anticipated climax of IPL 2023 as the Chennai Super Kings, four-time finalists, prepare to face off against the reigning champions, the Gujarat Titans. The stage is set for an epic battle of supremacy, building up great excitement among fans. The grand finale is scheduled to take place today, on May 28, at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Adding to the thrill, the stadium serves as the home ground for the Gujarat Titans. Read More