Breaking News Live: PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meet today | Karnataka Cabinet expansion | IPL Final 2023

NITI Aayog: 7 CMs to skip meeting chaired by PM

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won’t be attending the NITI Aayog Council meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday. CM Gehlot has cited health reasons for not attending the meeting, while CM Vijayan has not given any specific reason for his absence.

Other than him, Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana’s CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar are expected to skip the meeting on Saturday.

PM Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India’ at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As the chairman of NITI Aayog, PM Modi will preside over the meeting.

PM Modi will deliberate on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047. ANI

Karnataka Cabinet expansion

A week after assuming power, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will carry out the cabinet expansion by inducting 24 legislators who will be sworn in as ministers on Saturday. The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Ten of them, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20. According to the Chief Minister’s office, the swearing-in will take place at 11.45 AM inside the Raj Bhavan. Read More

Delhi-NCR lashed with rain and gusty winds

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning. Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 am.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. As per media report, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were also disrupted due to heavy rain and inclement weather.

IPL 2023 final live streaming

Fans across the country and rest of the world are waiting with bated breath to watch the grand Indian Premier League (IPL) this Sunday evening. The final will be more than important for MS Dhani’s fans as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to lift his fifth IPL title.

Cricket fans who are unable to reach the Narendra Modi stadium before the final will be able to watch live on their television sets and can also follow the match at a number of sports or news websites, including this one. Read More