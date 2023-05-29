Breaking News Live: Satellite NVS-01 launched | Vande Bharat inauguration | IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT

.Latest News Today, May 29: Here is a sneak peak at national-international affairs as well as happenings in the field of business, finance, economy and sports that will keep you abreast of relevant news. The day is loaded with newsmakers with news on: Satellite NVS-01 launched, Vande Bhara Inauguration, and IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT. Stay tuned with FE.Com that will keep you one notch ahead of others with the influx of breaking and tending news.

ISRO’s Satellite NVS-01 launched

ISRO’s GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifted off from this spaceport on Monday. ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services with the launch of the satellite.

The 51.7 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically from the second launch pad at this space port here, located about 130 km from Chennai. Amid clear skies, it took off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am.

The second-generation navigation satellite series is considered as a significant launch that would ensure the continuity of NavIC services — an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in the country and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland. PTI

Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express

Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express will commence its maiden run today. This semi-high speed train will connect Assam and West Bengal. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from New Delhi.

This is going to be the seventh semi-high speed train to be introduced in FY 2023-24. This is also going to be the first blue and white colour train to be operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. Read More

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

What will happen if it rains again today? If the weather remains the same , there’s a possibility of a 5-over per contest. Even if that does not happen, A Super Over can take place. In the most unlikely situation, the team at the top of the league table will be declared the winner. Read More