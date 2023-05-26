Breaking News LIVE: Meta layoffs | New Parliament row intensifies | IPL Qualifier 2

Latest News on May 26 Today: Who are the latest newsmakers right now? Fresh rounds of layoffs at Meta’s India offices, or fresh buzz around IPL Qualifier 2, or verbal spat on the Parliament row, we at FE bring you the top, trending news from India and around the globe:

Parliament row resonates across party lines

Ahead of the Parliament building’s inauguration, Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that the new building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. Digvijay’s remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for May 28.

On the other hand, Assam Minister and President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Atul Bora has criticised the “undemocratic attitude” of the Opposition for announcing a boycott of the new Parliament building and has appealed to all political parties to participate in the inauguration ceremony on May 28. “This is a totally undemocratic attitude of the opposition. This is petty politics. I appeal to all political parties to take part in the inaugural ceremony,” Bora said. The AGP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam. Opposition parties have accused the government of “sidelining” President Draupadi Murmu. (ANI)

Layoffs hit Meta’s India offices

As part of its already-declared plans of mega job cuts, Meta has sacked several staff from its India offices. Avinash Pant, director of marketing, director and head of media partnerships Saket Jha Saurabh at Meta’s India office are the latest top officials who have been asked to go. In March, the tech giant had announced that it will slash around 10,000 jobs from its global operations.