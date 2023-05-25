scorecardresearch
Breaking News: Ron DeSantis officially launches his US presidential campaign

Today’s Latest News on May 25: What’s happening in India and around the globe? Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News Updates. Here, we will give you updates on latest buzz from IPL qualifier 2 to politics around inauguration of new Parliament building to global markets. Stay with us as we bring top news:

Florida Guv launches 2024 presidential campaign at chaotic Twitter event

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, has launched his 2024 US Presidential campaign. DeSantis started off on a chaotic note as his highly-publicized Twitter event with Elon Musk suffered tech glitches. The event was seen as a launchpad for him that would have shown his fitness for the top job.

Stock Market