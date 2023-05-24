Breaking News: Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

What’s happening in India and around the globe? From latest news in the world of business to market news to top developments in the field of politics, entertainment, defence to all news around IPL’s Qualifier 2 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians and more, we at FE bring you what’s making news right now. Stay updated with FE Breaking News:

It’s peak ‘Modi’s dictatorship’, AAP on alleged ED ops

Senior Aam Aadmi Partyn leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to claim that the Enforcement Directorate officials were conducting raids on the premises of his colleagues Sarvesh Mishra and Ajit Tyagi. Calling the alleged ED ops Modi’s dictatorship, Singh posted a video on Twitter. In the video, he claimed that the ED was conducting raids to ‘torture’ his colleagues.

RJD to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The Rashtriyta Janata Dal has said that it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The ceremony that will take place on Sunday will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new building amid elaborate vedic chants. The Opposition has slammed the event saying that instead of the PM, the President should inaugurate the new building.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 returns to India on THIS DATE

After a gap of 12 years, the iconic nameplate, Mercedes-AMG SL, returns to India on June 22. Mercedes-Benz will bring the AMG SL 55 4Matic+ via the direct import way. Here’s what to expect from the 2+2 Roadster. (READ MORE)

7 dead in Kishtwar road accident

Seven people were killed and one person was grievously hurt in a horrific accident road accident near Dangduru Dam site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. A clip posted by an NGO working in Kishtwar showed onlookers gathered at the accident site.

Om Shanti Om star Nitesh Pandey dies

Well-known TV actor Nitesh Pandey died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Latest reports say that his body was found in a hotel room in Nashik. An Indian Express report says that Pandey died of cardiac arrest. He was 51. (READ MORE)