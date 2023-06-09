Breaking News on June 9

Latest News on (June 9) today: Here’s FE Online’s breaking news coverage. Here, we will keep you updated on all major developments from around the globe as and when they happen:

Fire at Delhi hospital

A fire broke out at a hospital for newborns in New Delhi’s Vaishali Colony, news agency ANI reports. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All 20 newborns have been safely rescued by Delhi Fire Service and shifted to nearby hospitals.

Another train incident in Odisha

An AC coach of Durg-Puri Express reported of minor fire in Odisha’s Nuapada district, a PTI report said. The incident took place on Thursday night, the report added. It caused panic among people, the East Coast Railway said in a statement. It was a minor fire and no major damage has been reported so far. The ECoR, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station on Thursday evening.