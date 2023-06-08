Latest Trending news Today: Presenting FE Online’s breaking news coverage. Here, we will keep you updated with all latest news from field of politics, world, finance and more:

Big boost for India’s firepower

DRDO on Wednesday night successfully flight-tested the new-gen ballistic missile named Agni Prime from DR APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. The test was extremally critical as this was the first pre-induction night launch. Electro Optical Tracking Systems, Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry were deployed for the night test.

India reacts on Brampton row

Dr S Jaishankar speaks on reports of late PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada; says, “…I think there is a bigger issue involved…Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this…I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada.”

What’s happening in Kolhapur

“The situation of Kolhapur city and district has become normal since yesterday afternoon. 4 SRPF company, 300 Police constables and 60 officers deployed…”: Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit on the unrest that broke out yesterday in the city. (ANI)

Repo rate remain unchanged as RBI highlights stubborn inflation

Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says that the headline inflation still remains above target. Das further said that domestic macro fundamentals are strengthening. Das further said that GDP growth has beaten expectations. (READ MORE)

AI flight takes off

Air India has given a key updated on the flight that was forced to divert to Russia due to technical glitch. ‘Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) took-off for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,’ Air India said in a statement.