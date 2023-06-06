Latest News Today, June 6: Here is a sneak peak at national-international affairs as well as happenings in the field of business, finance, economy and sports that will keep you abreast of relevant news. The day is loaded with newsmakers with news on: Bihar bridge collapse, PIL filed, Earthquake hits Jhajjar, World Bank President Ajay Banga meets US VP Kamala Harris, Stocks in focus. Stay tuned with FE.Com that will keep you one notch ahead of others with the influx of breaking and tending news.

Bihar bridge collapse: PIL filed

A PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. ANI

Earthquake hits Jhajjar

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar early Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana”, tweeted the National Center for Seismology. No damage has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. ANI

World Bank President Banga meets US VP Harris

World Bank President Ajay Banga on Monday met Vice President Kamala Harris during which they talked about developing and implementing an action plan to raise the level of ambition in mobilising private investment. It was the first official US engagement with the World Bank since Banga took office last week. Read More

Stocks To Watch

The SGX Nifty experienced a slight decline of 0.11% on Tuesday, trading at 18,704.5, indicating a slightly negative opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. However, the previous day’s trading session concluded on a positive note, with Nifty 50 closing at 18,594, reflecting a gain of 0.32%, and Sensex reaching 62,787, up by 0.38% or 240 points. Read More