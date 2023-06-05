Latest News Today, June 5: Here is a sneak peak at national-international affairs as well as happenings in the field of business, finance, economy and sports that will keep you abreast of relevant news. The day is loaded with newsmakers with news on: Russia says it thwarted attack, Odisha rail accident: Main line tracks repaired. Stay tuned with FE.Com that will keep you one notch ahead of others with the influx of breaking and tending news.

Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk

Russia says it thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it’s unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Russian Defense Ministry, in a rare early morning video Monday, said its forces pushed back a “large scale” Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall.

“The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front,” said the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov. “The enemy did not achieve its tasks. It had no success.” Konashenkov said 250 Ukrainian personnel were killed, and 16 Ukrainian tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored combat vehicles were destroyed. Ukraine didn’t comment, and often waits until the completion of its military operations to confirm its actions, imposing news blackouts in the interim. AP

Odisha rail accident

Indian Railways has declared both the tracks on the Howrah-Chennai route as fit for resumption of services. The move comes after the tracks got severely damaged in the wake of the deadliest train crash in the history of the country. The South Eastern Railway (SER) zone has successfully conducted the test run on the newly built track near Odisha’s Balasore. Read More

Stocks To Watch

The SGX Nifty gained 0.46% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 85 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,714. Nifty 50 and Sensex concluded last Friday’s session in positive territory. Nifty 50 rose 0.25% to 18,534 and Sensex jumped 119 points to 62,547. Read More