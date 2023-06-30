Breaking News on June 30

scorecardresearch
Breaking News Live | TN Governor puts jailed minister Senthil Balaji’s dismissal on hold

Latest Trending News: Earlier, the Governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Tamil Nadu Governor puts on hold dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji; to consult AG Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it, sources said on Thursday. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move. (Read More)

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 07:49 IST

