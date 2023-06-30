Breaking News on June 30

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Tamil Nadu Governor puts on hold dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji; to consult AG Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it, sources said on Thursday. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move. (Read More)