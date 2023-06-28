Latest News Today: Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we keep you updated with all major developments happening in India and around the globe. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from share market, sports, defence and more:

Byju’s seeks to raise $1 billion to sidestep shareholder revolt

Byju’s is currently engaged in advanced discussions with potential new shareholders for a fundraising round of $1 billion. The objective is to counter the efforts of certain investors who aim to reduce founder Byju Raveendran’s influence over the struggling technology startup. According to individuals familiar with the matter, Byju’s is offering attractive incentives, such as preferential treatment in the event of liquidation, in order to win over the support of these new investors. The sources mentioned that none of the existing shareholders currently possess a liquidation preference. Byju’s, which has been actively seeking fresh funds for several months, aims to finalize this funding round within a span of two weeks. (Read More)