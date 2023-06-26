Breaking News on June 26

Top headlines of the day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

US President Joe Biden discusses latest events in Russia with Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed the recent events in Russia, the White House said. The two leaders also discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance. “President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid. The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia,” the White House readout of President Joe Biden’s Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said. (ANI)