scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking News Live: US President Joe Biden discusses latest events in Russia with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Top News of the Day: The two leaders also discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking News on June 26
Top News of the day: Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world.

Top headlines of the day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

US President Joe Biden discusses latest events in Russia with Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed the recent events in Russia, the White House said. The two leaders also discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance. “President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid. The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia,” the White House readout of President Joe Biden’s Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said. (ANI)

Also Read
More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 07:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS