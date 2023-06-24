Latest News Today: Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News Today. We will keep you updated on all major developments throughout the day as and when they happen:

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to suggest he had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership. Russian local officials said a military convoy was on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia, bordering Ukraine, with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it. Hours earlier, the Russian authorities had accused Prigozhin of staging an armed mutiny after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike, and vowed to punish them. Meanwhile, latest reports say that Vladimir Putin has given ‘necessary orders’. Breaking his silence, Putin reportedly said that all those who have picked arms are ‘traitors’. (Reuters)

IAF’s training operation in UP

Purvanchal Expressway is set to become the epicentre of a major exercise by the Indian Air Force. A training operation that include several fighter jets, transport aircraft and choppers will be carried out on the Expressway soon. According to the PRO, IAF, the operations are ‘part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries’.

Yellow alert for Mumbai

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Maximum City Mumbai. The city woke up to heavy rains today and IMD says that the downpour will continue.