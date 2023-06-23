Top Latest News Today (June 23): Presenting FE Online’s live coverage of breaking news of the day. What’s making news right now? Who is hitting headlines? Stay with us as we bring you all that matters from India and round the globe:

AAP allegations against Congress

Rahul Gandhi and BJP have reached an agreement (over Delhi Ordinance) and he is standing with the BJP on this illegal Ordinance,’ alleges Aam Aadmi Party. The statement comes even as top Opposition parties are meeting in Patna to chalk out the strategy for 2024 general elections.

Big ‘hiring’ scandal at TCS

In a massive development that may have far-reaching effects, an alleged bribe-for-jobs scam has been reported at Tata Consultancy Services. According to a report by Mint, some senior officials were involved in taking bribes from talent companies for recruitment of staff. The Mint report says that the scam came to light after a whistleblower wrote to top bosses. The report adds that four senior officials have been sacked.

Encounter in Machil sector

Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on Friday, police said. The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector. (PTI)

Bengal Panchayat Polls update

Amid reports of violent clashes, Amit Shah-led Union Home Ministry has decided to deploy additional 315 companies of CAPFs/SAPs/IR Bns with immediate effect for the West Bengal Panchayat polls, ANI says. Previously, 22 companies were approved on the requisition of SEC. On Thursday SEC sent another requisition seeking 800 more coys central forces for the overall districts in West Bengal Bengal.

Grand Opposition meeting in Patna today

Major Opposition parties are meeting in Patna today. The meeting is seen as an attempt to form a strategy against BJP for the next year’s Lok Sabha Elections. Called by Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar, the meeting will be attended by Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav among others. Latest reports say that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Patna in morning.