Breaking News LIVE: Karnataka bandh today! Traders protest against hike in electricity tariff

Top trending news today: Layoffs hit Uber now! 200 jobs to go from recruitment division

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking News on June 22
What's latest news today

Latest News Today (June 22): Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we keep you updated with all major developments in field of politics to sports and more. Stay with us as we bring you all big breaking news as and when they happen:

Job cuts at Uber

Uber Technologies has now announced new round of layoffs. According to Reuters, 200 people have been asked to go from the recruitment division of the company. The decision has been taken as part of plan to streamline the cost.

Pak drone shot down

A team of BSF Punjab Frontier has recovered a drone from Pakistan in border village of Jodhawala in Fazilka district. According to news agency ANI, 2 kg of suspected heroin was recovered from the drone package.

WFI polls delayed

In a decision that may have ripple effects, an ad-hoc panel nominated by the Indian Olympic Association has decided to postpone the polls of the Wrestling Federation of India. According to an Indian Express report, the WFI elections will now be held on July 11. The panel says that the polls have been delayed due to several disputes within the state bodies. The members of these state bodies are the voters in the WFI polls.

Narendra Modi

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 08:37 IST

