Latest Top Trending News Today (June 21): Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News Today. Here, we will keep you updated with all major news from India and around the globe:

PM Modi gets death threat, Delhi Police orders probe

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received two death threat calls from a ma who allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to The Indian Express, the phone call has been traced to a house in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. When cops reached the spot, they found a ten-year-old boy. The boy said that his father was drinking since morning and had left the house sometime later in the day.

Latest from Paris Air Show

Budget carrier Akasa Air has placed an order for four Boeing 737 Max jets, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Layoffs hit Olx Group

Amid recessionary woes, Olx Group has announced new round of layoffs. According to multiple media reports, as many as 800 people will lose their jobs in the global workforce. The Group is also exiting some markets such as Columbia, Argentina and Mexico. Earlier in January, the company had announced 15 per cent reduction in the workforce.

ED conducts search ops in Mumbai

Latest reports say that the Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operations at as many as 16 locations in Mumbai. Reports say that the raids in connection with the alleged BMC’s ‘Covid scam’. Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide is also under radar.

Fresh incidents of firing jolts Manipur again

Manipur witnessed new incidents of firing, a PTI report said. Two areas -Thangjing in Manipur East and Kangchup – were rocked by 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire. An official said that it seemed to be a ‘speculative fire.’ The PTI report also said that Assam Rifles jawans visited the two areas to check on any loss of lives.

Biden’s remark a day after Antony Blinken’s meeting with Xi

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator and said Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the United States earlier this year. Biden made the remarks a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. “The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said at a fundraiser in California. “That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Biden added. (Reuters)

IMD’s forecast for today

As Monsoon proceeds in rest of India, the IMD has predicted heavy rains in several states. From West Bengal to Sikkim to Assam to Meghalaya to Uttarakhand, the weather office says that these states will witness heavy rainfall along with thundershower.