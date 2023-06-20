Breaking News on June 20

Top Headlines Today: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments related to PM Modi’s US visit and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

A Pakistani agent has held captive a young Gujarat couple from Ahmedabad who were planning to enter the United States illegally, the police said. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik, the Pakistani agent has held the couple hostage in Iran and has sought money for their release. (READ MORE)

Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM on firing at Army jawan

After an Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of gunfire in Imphal West, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Monday said there would be consequences if such incidents do not stop. (READ MORE)

Union Health Minister to chair high-level review meeting regarding heatwave management

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday will chair a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness regarding the ongoing heatwave across the country, sources said. According to the sources, the meeting will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, wherein Union Health Minister will chair the meeting to review the situation caused due to heatwave conditions in the country. Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will attend the meeting, said sources. Notably, various people have been suffering from the scorching heat across the country. (ANI)

US visit will be opportunity to enrich depth and diversity of our partnership: PM Modi

Ahead of his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the discussions with President Joe Biden, and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The Prime Minister further added he is confident that his visit to the US will reinforce the ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity, and freedom. “India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. Together India, the US stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges,” Modi said. He also said that he is looking forward to the discussions with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and members of Egyptian govt to impart further momentum to ties. (PTI)