Latest News Updates Today: What’s making news right now? From share markets to the world of politics to latest from sports, we at FE will keep you updated throughout the day:

Manipur violence death toll surges to 98

Latest reports from strife-torn state say that 98 people have been confirmed dead and over 300 have been injured in the violence. Over 4,000 cases of arson were confirmed by local authorities. Meanwhile, Manipur Police says that a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal, 140 weapons have been surrendered.

No permission for Brij Bhushan’s Ayodhya Rally

BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was scheduled to address a ‘maha rally’ in UP’s Ayodhya on June 5. However, a PTI report says that local authorities have denied him the permission to hold the rally. Singh, who has been accused by abusing wrestlers, took to Facebook to say that he has ‘postponed’ his ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ for ‘few days’. He said that he took this decision due to the ongoing inquiry. A while back, Brij Bhushan also took to Twitter to claim that the allegations against him are political conspiracy.(READ MORE)

Storm hits Japan

Japan is witnessing torrential rain as Tropical Storm Mawar nears the mainland. The officials have advised people to evacuate to safer areas. Roughly over a million people will be affected by the Storm Mawar. So far, no injuries have been reported. A Reuters report said that Mawar, which wreaked havoc on Guam earlier this week, has weakened to tropical storm now. Previously, it had the super typhoon status.

Khap panchayat in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

VIDEO | Farmers hold Khap panchayat in Kurukshetra, Haryana to discuss and decide on the future course of action in wrestlers’ protest. pic.twitter.com/rKiJhyAu9y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2023

Farmers are holding a mega khap panchayat in Haryana’s Kurukshetra over wrestlers’ protest. Rakesh Tikait had previously said that the farmers will meet the President to back the wrestlers.

Wrestlers’ FIR details

As details of FIR by wrestlers have appeared in the public domain, pressure is mounting on the Modi government to take a definitive action. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to question the Centre. Posting the front page of the Indian Express, Priyanka Gandhi tagged PM Modi and questioned why no action was taken against the accused.

New tension arms pact violation

In what is being termed as a tit-for-tat, Washington has said that it will not provide some of the key notifications to Moscow under the ‘START’ arms pact. The notifications also include details on its launcher and missile locations. The US says that this is a retaliation against Moscow’s “ongoing violations” of the accord.

US Senate passes debt ceiling bill

The US Senate has passed the bill to raise debt ceiling, staving off default just days before deadline. President Joe Biden is expected to sign quickly, latest reports from Washington suggest. (READ MORE)

Biden trips at Air Force graduation ceremony

President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, but got up quickly and walked back to his seat. The 80-year-old US president fell forward, caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee helped by three people. He walked back to his seat unassisted. (REUTERS)