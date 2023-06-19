Breaking News on June 19

Top Headlines Today: Financial Express Online brings you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Defence industrial cooperation roadmap to be key outcome of PM Modi’s US visit beginning June 21: Foreign Secretary

A roadmap for defence industrial cooperation is expected to be the key outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States beginning June 21, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.Addressing a press conference here, he said all aspects of defence co-production and co-development will be part of the discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden.”One of the key components which will be prominently showcased will be bilateral defence cooperation,” he said.”The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which interfaces with many other domains – telecom, space, manufacturing and investment,” Kwatra said. (PTI)

Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead in Canada

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by two youths in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Canada, officials said on Monday. The unidentified youths shot Nijjar, a designated terrorist, inside the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, at Surrey at 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said. (Read More)

SC agrees to hear plea on Central Forces

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by the West Bengal state election commission against the Calcutta high court order that directed the deployment of central forces in the wake of violence ahead of Panchayat elections. The SC will hear the plea on June 20.

After Kathmandu, Nepal’s Pokhara bans all Indian films amid Adipurush dialogue row

Standing alongside Kathmandu Metropolis, the Pokhara Metropolitan City has also enforced a ban on the screening of Indian films following the ‘Adipurush’ dialogue controversy. An announcement in this regard was made by Pokhara Mayor on Sunday, directing cinema halls in the Metropolitan city of central Nepal to stop screening of all Bollywood films starting from Monday morning. Earlier on Sunday evening, Nepali capital Kathmandu’s Mayor Balendra Shah had enforced a ban on Indian films. Soon after the announcement, the Pokhara Mayor, Dhanraj Acharya, sent letters to three movie theatres directing them to stop the screening of all Indian films. (ANI)

Modi euphoria captures US ahead of State Visit

Hundreds of Indian-Americans have gathered at iconic locations across the US to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days ahead of his State Visit. A few hundred Indian Americans from in and around the Washington DC area gathered near the National Monument on a bright Sunny Sunday to convey a message of unity and tell the prime minister that they are eagerly waiting for his arrival in the city, reported PTI. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22. (Read More)

Light rain in parts of Delhi, brings relief from scorching heat

Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rain in Delhi-NCR.”Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan),” RWFC tweeted.RWFC provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions. (ANI)