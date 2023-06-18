Top trending news today (June 18): Wondering what’s happening around the globe? If you feel that you are missing out on big ‘breakings’, we at FE are here for you. Presenting our FE Breaking News Live. Here, we will keep you updated with all major developments as and when they happen.

Setback for Russia

Ukrainian forces destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Sunday. “Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning – and a very loud one – in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region,” Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday.

“There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed.” (Reuters)

Blaze breaks out in Pune

A massive fire broke out in Pune’s Gangadham area. The blaze was reported from a godown. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There’s no report of any casualty so far.

2 shot dead in RK Puram area

Two women were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area in morning hours today. According to news agency ANI, the victims have been identified as Pinky and Jyoti. Aged 30 and 29, the women were allegedly killed over a money settlement issue. “Case registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further probe underway,” Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi was quoted as saying.

EMU rake derails in Maharashtra

An empty EMU rake derailed in Ambarnath, Maharashtra at 8:25 am. According to Central Railway zone officials, efforts are being made to rerail empty rake and restore the traffic on the route. “Since it was empty EMU rake derailment, no passengers were on board. No casualties,” CPRO CR said.

Twitter video app soon?

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the company is developing a video app for smart TVs and it will be rolled out soon. Talking about the Twitter video app, Musk says that this new plan is part of company’s focus on video content on the micro-blogging site, a Reuters report said.