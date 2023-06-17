Balasore death toll

Latest official update from Odisha say that the death toll in the Balasore triple train disaster has gone up to 291.

Amit Shah to address media at 5 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Gujarat today, took the stock of situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy. Along with CM Bhupendra Patel, Shah took an aerial survey of affected areas. He also visited a hospital in Mandvi. He will also address a press conference at 5 pm.

School attacked in Uganda

Militants linked to Islamic State killed 41 people and abducted some others in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, police said on Saturday. “Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group,” defence spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter. Authorities did not say how many people had been abducted by the attackers, members of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State. (Reuters)

Cyclone Biparjoy impact in Rajasthan

Several places in Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which moved further towards the desert state following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said on Saturday.

A rainfall of 210 mm was recorded in Mount Abu, 136 mm in Sedwa in Barmer, 135 mm in Mount Abu tehsil, 110 mm in Raniwada of Jalore, 76 mm in Bidasaria in Churu, 68 mm in Reodar, 59 mm in Sanchor, 57 mm in Pindwara, 49 mm each in Gogunda and Girva, 47 mm in Jalore, 46 mm each in Sindri and Jaswantpura of Jalore, 40 mm in Jhadol, 38 mm in Abu Road, 35 mm in Kotda, 30 mm in Sirohi, 26 mm in Kumbhalgarh and 25.7 mm in Udaipur till 8.30 am, they said. (PTI)

Fresh violence in Manipur

Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday. In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night.

An attempt was also made to loot weapons from Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen. Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating. (PTI)