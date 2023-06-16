Latest News Today: Presenting FE Online’s ‘breaking news today’. We bring you all the major developments from India and around the globe:

Ukraine’s new counter-offensive plan

Ukraine plans to send “several dozen” combat pilots for training to fly U.S.-manufactured F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Friday, as western allies prepared the necessary training programmes. “Everything is being done to get it started as early as possible,” Ihnat told Ukrainian national television, adding that the pilots picked for training would have combat experience. (Reuters)

PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit USA and Egypt from 20 to 25 June. At the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, PM will pay an official State visit to USA. The visit will commence in New York, where the PM will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations HQ on June 21, says PMO.

Earthquake jolts Guwahati

Tremors were felt in Assam’s capital city Guwahati and other areas in the North-East. There are no reports of any untoward incident so far. More details are awaited.

Five foreign terrorists near Line of Control

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, “Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on”. (PTI)

Landslide in Mizoram

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in Mizoram, PTI says. The landslide occurred on the National Highway 6 that connects Mizoram with rest of India. As of now, there are no reports of casualties in the incident.

Fresh violence in Manipur, petrol bomb hurled at Minister’s house

Minister of State (MEA) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s home was set of fire by a mob in Imphal on late Thursday night. According to the latest reports, petrol bombs were hurled at the residence. Singh, who is in Kerala at the moment, said that no one was injured in the attack. He also said that the ground floor and the first floor of his house have been damaged.