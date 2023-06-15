scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Rajnath Singh to take up key drone deal with US officials today

Top Trending Latest News on June 15: New Zealand officially enters into recession

Top Trending News Right Now

Latest News Today: Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News. Here, we will keep you updated on all major developments from India and around the globe:

New Zealand slips into recession

Another major economy of the first world has entered into ‘technical recession’. Latest reports say that New Zealand slipped into recession. The development comes the nation’s economy shrank in Q1, latest data shows. After the data was released, the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.6197, a Reuters report said.

Goldman Sachs Group announces job cuts

Goldman Sachs Group is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets environment weighs on Wall Street banks’ dealmaking and trading revenues. The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday, said the sources. (REUTERS)

Earthquake strikes Philippines

A moderate earthquake jolted Philippines, USGS has said. According to the agency, the tremor was of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter Scale. It was a very deep earthquake at the depth of 124.2 km.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 08:25 IST

