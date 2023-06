Breaking News Latest Live Updates: Presenting FE Online’s breaking news today. We will keep you updated on all major events and big developments as they happen.

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Cyclone Biparjoy that is set to make a landfall on Thursday is intensifying with every passing minute. High tides are seen in Mumbai and Dwarka. In Gujarat’s Amreli, task force is evacuating people and providing essential supplies to residents.