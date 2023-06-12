Breaking News Today: Financial Express Online brings you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Gujarat braces itself against ‘Biparjoy’, People being shifted to temporary shelters amid Cyclone alert

Amid the cyclone alert in the state of Gujarat, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat’s Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters.They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation. Om Prakash, the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Gujarat’s Kandla said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing tomorrow. “Six ships left the port today and 11 more ships will depart tomorrow. Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert. Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham,” the PRO said. (ANI)