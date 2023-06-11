Breaking news on June 11

Latest News Today: Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News. We will keep you updated with all big breaking stories through the day:

US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba

China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence-gathering capabilities, according to a Biden administration official. The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the US intelligence community has been aware of China’s spying from Cuba and a larger effort to set up intelligence-gathering operations around the globe for some time. (AP)

Covid numbers today

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788). (PTI)