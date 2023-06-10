Breaking News Today: Here’s snapshot of all big developments as and when they happen. We keep you updated with all that’s happening in India and around the globe

Russia using ‘Shahed’ drones in Ukraine

Three civilians were killed during a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday after drone debris fell on an apartment block starting a fire, the Ukrainian military said. Air defences in Odesa region shot down eight “Shahed” drones and two missiles in the latest in a spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the southern military command said. (Reuters)

Agency sends notices to Deutsche, HSBC, Citi in Xiaomi royalty case

India’s financial crime agency on Friday said notices had been issued to Xiaomi , Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Citigroup over alleged illegal remittances made by the Chinese smartphone giant to foreign entities. An appellate authority at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the so-called show cause notices under India’s foreign exchange laws for alleged illegal remittances of 55.51 billion rupees ($673.2 million). The funds have been frozen by the agency since last year. (REUTERS)

Fire at station in Balasore

A minor fire was reported from one of the compartments of a goods train at Rupsa Railway Station situated in Odisha’s Balasore. News agency ANI says that the exact cause of the blaze has not been found out yet. A fire brigade had to be called in. The blaze has been doused now.